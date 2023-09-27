Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the medical technology company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Stryker Stock Down 4.8 %

SYK stock opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.84. Stryker has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

