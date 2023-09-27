Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNV

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 214,142 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.