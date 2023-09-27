Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 0.7% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.46. The stock had a trading volume of 189,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,782. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

