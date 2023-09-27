TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.
TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of SNX traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,012. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
