TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Shares of SNX traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,012. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $740,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,999,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

