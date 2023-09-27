Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TGLS opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $54.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 269.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

