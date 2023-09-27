Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies makes up approximately 5.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.50.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

