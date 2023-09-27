Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.14

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.05. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 59,547 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telefónica

Telefónica Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.