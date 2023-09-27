TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $212.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.85 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.