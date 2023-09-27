TFB Advisors LLC Buys 12,616 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 401.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $94.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.