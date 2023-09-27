TFB Advisors LLC Buys 45 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $579.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $655.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.82. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

