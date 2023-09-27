TFB Advisors LLC Buys 9,512 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $140.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

