TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,514,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentum LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

