TFB Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

