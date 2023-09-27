TFB Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $119.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

