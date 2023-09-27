TFB Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,073.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,530,000 after buying an additional 493,788 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10,388.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 482,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,894,000 after buying an additional 478,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock worth $1,898,897. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $199.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

