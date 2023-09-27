TFB Advisors LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 308,532 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

