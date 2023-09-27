TFB Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.