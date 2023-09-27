TFB Advisors LLC Invests $714,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

