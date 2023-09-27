TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

