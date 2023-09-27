TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.25 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

