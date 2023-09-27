TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,835 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,359. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

