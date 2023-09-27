The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target to $34.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $959.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Quanterix news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 20,200 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Stories

