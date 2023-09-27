The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lifted by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.20. 140,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,398. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.32.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

