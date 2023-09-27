The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.79. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

