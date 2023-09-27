Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 16.2 %

THTX stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Stories

