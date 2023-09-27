THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.

THOR Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

