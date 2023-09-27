Threshold Trading Down 0.9% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $180.94 million and $3.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014454 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,732.80 or 1.00017353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01779112 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,714,329.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

