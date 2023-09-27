Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 12,155,532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 20,185,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,636.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 414,480 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $86,301,000,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.