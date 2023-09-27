Tilson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,229 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $663.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

