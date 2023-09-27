Tilson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,067 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. 75,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,387. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

