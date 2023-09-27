Tilson Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 812,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 611,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,593,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.83. 19,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

