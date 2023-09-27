Tilson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF makes up about 10.1% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after buying an additional 129,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,433,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 667,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 352,467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 872,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,297. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.