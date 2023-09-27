Tilson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. 252,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,204. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

