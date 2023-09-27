Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Stake Cut by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,720 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TIM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 1,359,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TIM by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in TIM by 39.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 621,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 176,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

TIM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

TIM Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.