Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Accumulate”

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $215.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Barclays lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

