Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.29.

TNL stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $31,767.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at $833,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 74.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

