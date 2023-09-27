Truist Financial Lowers Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $68.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $307,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $609,600. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

