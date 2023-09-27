TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys 59,253 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,253 shares during the period. Adeia makes up 3.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ ADEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 93,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,979. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a negative net margin of 55.32% and a positive return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adeia

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.