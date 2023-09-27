TSP Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Li-Cycle comprises 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LICY. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LICY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 482,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

(Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.