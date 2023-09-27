TSP Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 577,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Consolidated Water makes up 5.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 3.67% of Consolidated Water worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Consolidated Water by 7.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 420,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 36,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,193. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 4,815 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $123,601.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,370.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

