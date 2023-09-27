TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sibanye Stillwater accounts for 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $6,656,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

