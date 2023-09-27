TSP Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,627,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Trilogy Metals accounts for 1.2% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trilogy Metals were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMQ. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,408,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,123. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

