TSP Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,737,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,902,000 after buying an additional 3,703,204 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

