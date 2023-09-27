TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises about 3.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,051,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 505,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 104,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,475.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

