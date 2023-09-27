Ultra Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $51.40 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,733.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.91 or 0.00863747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00118406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015818 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,102,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 343,102,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14710577 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,458,902.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

