Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 7,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE UNP opened at $204.84 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.