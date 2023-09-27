United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UCBI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.01.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Community Banks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,447,000 after buying an additional 168,755 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

