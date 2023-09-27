United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Position Boosted by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $11,345,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 2,778,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,807,623. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.