Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MTN stock opened at $237.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

