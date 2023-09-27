VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,745 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 3.46% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 175,917 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

